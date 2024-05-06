Third Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls Set For Tomorrow Across 10 States And 1 UT

New Delhi: The stage is set for the third phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Voting will be held in ninty-three Lok Sabha constituencies spread across ten States and one Union Territory. Twenty five seats of Gujarat, 14 seats of Karnataka, 11 seats of Maharashtra, 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and two each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman will go to polls during this phase. Voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM. Around 18 lakh 50 thousand Polling officials will be deployed across one lakh 85 thousand polling stations. In this phase, there are over 17 crore voters including 8.85 crore male and 8.39 crore female.

Akashwani correspondent reports The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling. For the convenience of the voters at the polling stations, facilities like water, sheds, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity will be available. Some of the prominent candidates whose political fate will be sealed in the EVMs tomorrow are Senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pralhad Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Samajwadi party leader Dimple Yadav, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule.