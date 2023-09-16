TPSODL issues guidelines for the Festive Season

Berhampur, September 2023: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is fully prepared to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted power supply during the forthcoming festive season. As part of our commitment to safety, TPSODL has undertaken several initiatives and released essential guidelines for temporary structures and pandals.

To ensure safety and reliability, TPSODL strongly advises obtaining temporary connections from our authorities for any temporary pandals and shops erected during the festive season.

In our pursuit of uninterrupted power supply, TPSODL has deployed dedicated teams from the Fuse Call Centre (FCC) to monitor and maintain seamless electricity provision at all pandals. These teams will also vigilantly ensure that there is no unauthorized hooking or access to TPSODL lines, guaranteeing a festival filled with uninterrupted joy.

TPSODL’s 24×7 Call Centre, in conjunction with our Social Media Monitoring Unit, is tirelessly working round the clock to promptly address and resolve any complaints. In case of emergencies or concerns, we encourage to contact our toll-free helpline at 1912 or 1800 3456 797, or visit the nearest Fuse Call Centre/office.

Furthermore, to enhance safety during the festive season, TPSODL has issued a set of imperative safety guidelines, including:

Electrical wiring should be performed by a certified electrician

Maintain a safe distance from overhead power lines.

Do not construct tents or decorations near electrical installations.

Avoid unauthorized hooking to power lines.

Ensure proper earthing for all electrical equipment.

Mr. Amit Garg, Chief Executive Officer of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, stated, “We are fully prepared and committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to all pandals during this auspicious festive season. We urge the public to seek proper electricity connections and adhere to all safety measures. In the event of any emergency, please reach out to our toll-free helpline number.“

TPSODL wishes everyone a safe, joyous, and electrifying festive season.