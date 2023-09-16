Tata Steel Foundation Unveils an Art Exhibition Showcasing Children’s Talent

Bhubaneswar, September 15, 2023: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), in partnership with its partner New Delhi-based organisation Aspire-India, is going to organise an exhibition spotlighting the artistic prowess of children participating in its Signature Programme on Education.

The exhibition of the paintings, created by the children of the Signature Programme on Education and curated by the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) under the expert guidance of renowned journalist P. Sainath, beautifully reflects the thoughts and perspectives of these young artists.

The exhibition of these 111 captivating paintings will take place from September 17 to 19, 2023, between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi in Bhubaneswar.

TSF and Aspire’s Signature Programme on Education aims to bridge education gaps and create a community-driven model that addresses access, learning, and governance. It has benefited over 300,000 children in grassroots Odisha, including a substantial number from tribal communities.