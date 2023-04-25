‘ TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) takes proactive initiatives to manage peak demand in summer’

Balasore: In anticipation of the intense heat forecasted in this summer, the distribution companies (Discoms) in Odisha led by Tata Power have taken many steps to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply for the valuable customers. TPNODL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha that caters to more than 20.5 lakh consumers, expects peak demand to reach 1350 MW this summer season, a rise by 197 MW from last year’s 1153 MW.

TPNODL has implemented various initiatives to manage peak demand as well as to ensure uninterrupted power supply during this summer. Those are as follows:

Load forecasting is a crucial aspect of managing peak demand and ensuring a dependable power supply. TPNODL relies on various parameters such as weather forecasts and past demand data to accurately predict the demand and plan optimally for cost-effective power supply to consumers. In the area served by TPNODL, summer peak demand trends have been as follows:

2021-22: 1174 MW

2022-23: 1153 MW,

Strengthening Network through Technological Intervention

• The Discom has implemented various technologies to assess the health condition of power assets, helping in scheduling maintenance programs for improving distribution assets’ condition.

• TPNODL has engaged Business Associates for the Annual Maintenance Contract of substations, 33 KV, 11 KV lines, transformers for preventive & breakdown maintenance and attending fuse call complaints promptly.

• A 24X7 PSCC operates as the Central Control Room.

• A dedicated 24X7 Call Centre has been set up where consumers can call in case of no power supply.

• Circle and Division level control rooms have been set up to coordinate with local field teams and the main control center at PSCC, Balasore.

• Extensive maintenance work, including mass-scale tree trimming during the off-peak season, has been conducted to minimize untoward breakdown during the peak summer.

Additional Manpower & Resources:-

• 7500 BA employees with 250 vehicles on a 24X7 basis have been deployed in urban areas and 12 hrs for rural areas under AMC for maintenance of 11KV & LT lines, and 1700 BA employees with 120 vehicles for PSS & 33KV line maintenance.

• Adequate manpower and vehicles are available across TPNODL service areas for preventive and breakdown maintenance of sub-stations and feeders.

• DG sets can be hired in case of any emergency.

• All materials including Distribution Transformers, Cables, and Conductors are available in stock at the company’s departmental stores.

• A separate reserve of materials is being built up to deal with any natural calamity.

Consumer First Approach

. Centralized customer care/ call center to register customer complaints round the clock- 1912/ 18003456718.

• Field Engineers’ mobile numbers are approachable round the clock to redress customer complaints.

• Power supply to district Headquarters, Hospitals, Community health centers, Public health centers, RWS&S, PH, etc. will be restored/provided on priority.

• Field SEs are instructed to be alert during the ensuing Heat Wave to meet any exigency.

• Affected consumers are informed of power interruption through mobile SMS under Urja Mitra and TPNODL website.

• Arrangements have been made to establish communication with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in case of any emergency.

• Field SEs are equipped with a Portable Generator Set (ASKA) to deal with any unforeseen situation.

• Coordination between district administration and local electrical offices has been developed to restore power supply soon by utilization of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) or National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required in emergency cases.

Safety Precautions

• Safety officers are deployed at Division levels, sensitizing field teams regarding safety protocols to be followed while working.

• Power supply will be restored as soon as possible in case of force majeure conditions such as mini cyclone & failure of transformers.

“As a responsible power utility, we have always kept our focus on providing reliable & uninterrupted power supply to our consumers. It is our constant endeavor to provide the best service to the people of Odisha and with the ongoing summers and the expected increase in the temperature. We have implemented various initiatives and are fully prepared to ensure that our customers will not suffer in the harsh weather condition,” said Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, and TPNODL.