Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Prices of Top Grades of The New Innova Crysta

Bengaluru : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the prices of top two grades (ZX & VX) of the New Innova Crysta. The vehicle comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen and Corporates.

Details of the ex-showroom prices* (grades), are as follows:

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees ZX ( 7 S ) 25,43,000 VX ( 8 S) 23,84,000 VX ( 7 S ) 23,79,000 VX FLT ( 8 S) 23,84,000 VX FLT (7 S) 23,79,000

*The ex-showroom prices are applicable pan India for all grades, additional premium for premium colours is applicable.

The iconic MPV has been a leader in its segment since its introduction in India in 2005, having sold over one million units till date. The vehicle has received an overwhelming response since bookings commenced earlier this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova. The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle.”

The New Innova Crysta is available for bookings for Rs 50,000/-. Customers can now book at the dealer outlets as well as online on www.toyotabharat.com. The New Innova Crysta is available for bookings in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.