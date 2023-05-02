‘The Soul of India’ goes greener as BLive opens its Third multi-brand store in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Barely months after opening its first store in the state of Odisha – known as the ‘soul of India’, BLive – India’s fastest-growing multi-brand electric vehicle platform, has opened its third multi-brand experience store in the state, in Khordha. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Rajendra Kumar Sahoo – Honorable Member of the Legislative Assembly, Begunia (Khordha), and other dignitaries. The rising interest of the consumers owing to growing worldwide awareness toward transitioning to electric mobility, coupled with rising fuel costs has driven the brand to open its 21st EV experience store in India – in Khordha, Odisha.

The BLive EV Store offers a wide range of electric vehicles from multiple EV brands, expert support, easy finance and exciting offers. Buyers can opt for EVs at EMIs as low as 2,000 per month for a range of electric scooters, cycles, motorcycles and delivery vehicles. With a network of over 20 franchisee-owned stores, BLive has assisted over 2,500 families and businesses to switch to electric. The store has on display electric vehicles from renowned brands such as Kinetic Green, Hero Lectro, LML – Detel, Batt:re, Gemopai, Techo Electra, E-Motorad, and others. Customers can experience one of the most awaited high-speed EVs with stylish looks – the Batt:re Storie at BLive’s multi-brand store. This smart and innovative e-bike is the first of its kind in the Batt:re range.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said “We are overwhelmed with the love the people of Odisha have showered upon us, coupled with their commitment towards the environment. We are excited to strengthen our presence in Odisha with our third store in the state, in Khordha. The store will provide the masses with the opportunity to ‘try and buy’ EVs for a confident transition to electric mobility. The store will also facilitate home demos and provide the customers with information on exciting offers and easy finance options.”

With global awareness around climate change concerns, aided by India’s commitment toward boosting electric mobility, the Odisha State government released its EV policy earlier this year aimed at supporting the adoption of Electric Vehicles in both personal mobility and public transport segments. The EV policy also seeks to enable the creation of a robust network of Electric Vehicle charging stations & battery swapping stations catering to all types of Electric Vehicles with a focus on clean energy sources.

According to its EV policy announced in February this year, the Odisha government had said it will provide a 15 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. For two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. The cap on a 15 per cent subsidy for three-wheelers is Rs 10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is Rs 50,000. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025. In addition to the subsidy, the state government has announced the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.

Commenting on the launch, the proprietor of the Blive store in Rourkela, Anoop Baliarsingh said, “We are proud to be partnering with BLive and show our commitment towards encouraging the transition to electric mobility in Odisha. While EVs are quickly gaining traction among the masses, there is mild apprehension about their performance and reliability. We request people to visit the store and explore our range of electric vehicles, and learn about why electric mobility is the need of the hour.”

While speaking at the occasion, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder, BLive said, “In addition to providing a range of environmental and economic benefits over conventional vehicles, electric vehicles are also powerful and reliable. Interested consumers can visit our store to learn more about the benefits of EVs, learn about the various types of EVs available, have the myths surrounding their use debunked, and also learn about available financing options. We are willing to go the extra mile to help consumers transition towards a cleaner, greener and economical mobility option.”

BLive store in Khordha: Automobili Alpha

Address: Kanta Chhak, Pala, near Old Petrol Pump, Khordha, Odisha – 752057