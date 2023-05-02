Extension of last date to receive comments/counter comments on TRAI Consultation Paper on ‘Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services’

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a Consultation Paper on ‘Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services’ on April 06, 2023. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from the stakeholders was fixed as May 04, 2023 and for counter comments as May 18, 2023.

Keeping in view the request of stakeholders and Industry associations for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to May 18, 2023 and June 01, 2023 respectively. No further requests for an extension would be considered.

The comments/ counter comments may be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form at [email protected] and he may be contacted for any clarification/information at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.