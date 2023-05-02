TRAI responds to DoT’s back reference on its recommendations on ‘Methodology of Applying Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) under the Weighted Average Method of SUC assessment, in cases of Spectrum Sharing’

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued its response to the back-reference received from Department of Telecom (DoT) on its recommendations on ‘Methodology of Applying Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) under the Weighted Average Method of SUC assessment, in cases of Spectrum Sharing’ dated August 17, 2020.

The DoT, through its letter dated January 27, 2023, referred back a recommendation of TRAI on ‘Methodology of Applying Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) under the Weighted Average Method of SUC assessment, in cases of Spectrum Sharing’ for reconsideration of TRAI under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 (as amended).

After examination, TRAI has finalised its response to the back-reference. The views given by the Authority have been placed on TRAI’s website (www.trai.gov.in).

For any clarification/ information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Tel. No. +91-11- 23210481 and Email: [email protected]