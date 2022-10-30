Tour operators keen to forge alliance with local players

Bhubaneswar: Several popular tour operators of India and abroad keen to forge alliance with local players in tourism, travel and hospitality sector. Record 3,377 numbers of buyer-seller meeting has been organized today in Odisha Travel Bazar 2022 held at Bhubaneswar. Meetings continued day long as tour operators discussed many aspects of their possible alliance. Some of them are plan to sign agreement with local players very soon. Many are hopeful and quite excited about the opportunity available in Odisha.

3-day Odisha Travel Bazar 2022 organised by Tourism Department, Govt. of Odisha and FICCI concludes today with tour operators have visited places like Bhubaneswar, Konark, Puri, Chilika, Dhauli, Bhitarkanika and Lalitgiri as part of FAM trips. B2G meeting with investors and Airlines also organized. Sellers are also participated and exhibit their products in the exhibition.

About 22 Foreign Tour Operators from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, Vietnam and 83 buyers from cities like Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mangalgiri, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi and NCR, Panjim, Pune, Raipur, Rohtak, Siliguri, Surendra Nagar, Trivendrum, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam participated in the event.

State’s flagship event Odisha Travel Bazar has organized this year after Covid gap. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the event and told that state government has identified 17 places for master encompassing beaches, biodiversity zones, heritage monuments and areas of religious and cultural importance for integrated master-planning-based development. With products centred on key tourism offerings to match global standards, Odisha will be able to attract not just the finest brands in travel and hospitality but also tourists looking for experiential that are bespoke with a fresh perspective. He had added.

On second day in a session principal secetary of Tourism Department, Govt. of Odisha had opined that we have planned to add 24 cottages in Tampara Lake to make it more attractive for tourist. He also told that Odisha is a affordable tourist destination where tourist need not to think much about budget.

On the sidelines of Odisha Travel Bazaar, Investors from leading National & International Hospitality and Wellness Groups called upon Shri Surendra Kumar, Pr. Secretary, Dept. of Tourism on 2nd day to discuss on possible investment opportunities in Odisha.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were Shri Sachin Ramchandra Yadav, Director-Tourism, Govt. of Odisha, Shri J K Mohanty, Co-chair, FICCI Tourism, Travel and Hospitality committee, Shri Ansuman Rath, OSD, Tourism Departmet, Odisha and others.