Director of Factories & Boilers, Government of Odisha Lauds Safety Practices in TSML’s Ferro Alloys Plant at Gopalpur

Gopalpur : Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, IAS, Director of Factories & Boilers (DoFB), Government of Odisha, appreciated the highest safety standards with ‘zero harm at workplace’ approach being meticulously followed at Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL)’s Gopalpur Industrial Park and Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP) of Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

During his visit to the site on Saturday, on the occasion of State Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction, he along with other dignitaries reviewed the best practices followed in safety, health and welfare by the unit. He was accompanied by Sudhanshu Shekhar Sahoo, Additional Director, DoFB; Narendra Kumar Gaipai, District Labour Officer, Ganjam.

While interacting with the shop floor employees at the plant, Dr Naik expressed satisfaction for the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by them and enquired about their health as per their Annual Periodic Medical Examination records. In his address at the mass safety meeting, he acknowledged the efforts of the employees and management for working toward zero harm at site and encouraged them to follow all safety precautions at the workplace.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML, said “Our work on safety and health is driven by our commitment towards zero harm to the people we work with and the society at large”.

Umesh Sharma, Unit Head, TSSEZL briefed the dignitaries about the outlook of TSSEZL, industries operating inside the Gopalpur Industrial Park, B Srinivas, Unit Head & Factory Manager of FAP briefed about the working of Ferro Alloys Plant and the best practices on Safety, Health & Welfare adopted in the plant. Sanjaya Kumar Satapathy, Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, TSML briefed on the welfare measures undertaken at the Gopalpur plant.