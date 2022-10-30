JSW’s Jindal Vijayanagar Airport Hosts Alliance Air’s New Flights To Hyderabad & Bengaluru

New Delhi: JSW Group’s Jindal Vijayanagar Airport in Torangallu, on Sunday opened its doors to Alliance Air’s new flight operations to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The Hyderabad flight was flagged-off by Chief Guest_Sri. E Tukaram, MLA, Sandur, Guest of Honour_Sri. Pavan Kumar Malapati, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ballari, Smt Usha Padhee, IAS, Ex-Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Sri. PK Murugan, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar & Salem Works, in the presence of officials/guests from the Ballari Administration, Alliance Air and JSW Group. The formal launch of the flight operations was preceded by a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony joined by all the dignitaries.

The Prime Minister’s UDAN (UdeDeshKaAamNaagrik) scheme has proved to be a convenient travelling option for the people of India. After having realised the noble intentions behind this ambitious UDAN scheme, JSW Group’s Jindal Vijayanagar Airport was the first private airport in the country to accommodate flight operations during the launch of the UDAN initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and has handled over one lac passengers in last three years.

Alliance Air is the only airline connecting Vidyanagar (districts of Ballari and Vijayanagar) to Hyderabad and Bengaluru through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) and is a keen participant in the Government of India’s flagship UDAN initiative. Its new flights will not only be an impetus to the region, but also to the nation at large, in providing affordable and accessible air connectivity to all.

Ballari District and surrounding areas are important business and tourist destinations due to the presence of JSW Steel Ltd. and several other Steel & mining players based in the region. It also harbours Hampi, the seat of the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire, which today is a marvelled UNESCO World Heritage Site besides Daroji Bear Sanctuary & Interpretation Centre, Sandur Iron-Ore Mines and Ballari Fort to name a few. This new destination connecting Hyderabad to Hampi, Sandur, Ballari and other adjoining areas, will enormously facilitate international tourists and entrepreneurs.

Sri. E Tukaram, MLA, Sandur and Sri. Pavan Kumar Malapati, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ballari lauded JSW for hosting its private airport as a partner in the UDAN scheme. They said that the much-needed connectivity will not only add convenience to travel to Hyderabad and Bengaluru but will also significantly reduce travel time.

Sri PK Murugan, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar & Salem Works said: “JSW is committed towards the fulfilment of the government’s noble & welfare schemes. JSW shall not shy away from extending its regular support to the government for any airport-related operations. Hyderabad and Bengaluru cities being important destinations for people in the region, these flights will ease the lives of the people of Kalyan-Karnataka & Kittur-Karnataka Region and will further improve the connectivity to the state capital.” Sri Murugan thanked the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Karnataka for extending their earnest support and guidance.

Jindal Vijayanagar Airport today is a state-of-the-art airport. To further strengthen the existing facility, JSW group has invested Rs. 48 crores in the last three years for airport expansion and the upgrading of its runway. In addition, Rs. 12 crores are also being invested to improve the passenger terminal facilities and safety initiatives, slated to complete in the next 6- 8 months.