Toll Free Helpline for elderly persons ELDERLINE (14567) becomes operational in several states

New Delhi: In order to address the problems of elders in the context of the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Ministry of Social Justice has started state wise call centres in major states under the ELDERLINE project. The facility is already made operational in 5 major States of UP, MP, Rajasthan, TN and Karnataka.In Telangana, this facility has been working for more than a year.

Efforts are being made to make them functional in all States by end of May, 2021.

These call centres can be reached by toll free number 14567. All elders may be advised to use this facility. The ELDERLINE is a facility operationalised with the assistance of Tata Trusts and NSE foundation.

The current status of the call centres is as given below:

States Date of commencement Number of Officers Number of Actionable calls Service Request Raised Service Request Closed TN 28th April 2021 8 71 25 15 MP 28th April 2021 4 163 12 5 RJ 28th April 2021 4 25 8 3 KA 28th April 2021 3 122 6 1 UP 14th May 2021 6 94 13 7