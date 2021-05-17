“All have to work with solidarity to break the chain of corona infection”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that at the time of this Covid epidemic, everyone must forget the differences and gear up to break the chain of infection. Defeating Corona is our top priority. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a review meeting of the works being done to prevent corona infection in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division at the Collectorate in Gwalior on Sunday. Union Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and members of the Crisis Management Committee were present.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that public curfew is the most effective way to break the corona’s chain. In Gwalior the infection has reduced, the public curfew will remain in force till May 30 to eradicate it completely. He said that there has been a decrease in corona infection, but the battle is long. We all have to work continuously to make the state free from Corona. We all need to work together as a unit to eradicate infection. Public support will also have to be obtained in this work.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of relief that the positivity rate of our state has come down to 10.7 percent. It had reached 24 percent a few days ago. The situation is continuously improving in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Covid Care Centres have been set up in the districts, now we will have to be prepared to operate them as Post Covid Care Centres. Even after recovering from corona disease, some people are facing cases of diseases like black fungus, blood clotting. We will also need post covid care centres to take care of them.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that special efforts should be made to ensure that infection does not spread to rural areas along with urban areas. In the Kill Corona-3 campaign being run in the state, teams should reach every house in the rural areas and those who are found to be infected should be treated. He also expected the members of the District Level, Block Level and Village Level Crisis Management Committees and the people associated with them to accompany the teams going door-to-door in the Kill Corona campaign and participate in the works of medicine distribution and awareness drive.



Do firm planning for future challenges too



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that we need to make firm arrangements for the prevention of present infection as well as for the challenges of the future. For this, collectors of all districts should plan future arrangements in their respective districts. The government is making arrangements to increase oxygen plants, ICU beds and oxygen beds in all districts. In the coming days, the government is also going to recruit doctors and paramedical staff. Work is also being done to improve health facilities in every district.



Separate wards should be made for black fungus and children



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that separate wards should be made in all medical colleges for black fungus and children. If there is any problem in future, then separate wards and facilities should be ensured to deal with it. The Chief Minister said that along with the medical college, this arrangement should be made in all the districts, for this the district collectors should work out the planning of their districts.



Every needy should get free food grains



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed in the meeting that ration of three months is being provided free of cost by the state government and two months by the central government. It should be ensured that this free ration is available to every needy. He has also directed the collectors that the distribution of food grains should be done correctly, it should also be monitored. No needy person should be deprived of the ration.



Free treatment arrangements



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it has been arranged to provide free treatment to the needy in the state. It should be ensured that every needy gets free treatment through Ayushman card. Besides, if one member in a family has Ayushman card, then his entire family should get free treatment. For this, hospitals have been identified in all districts of the state. All should receive treatment in these hospitals. Along with this, the collectors should also ensure that if someone is needy, his Ayushman card should also be prepared. The work of making new cards of those who do not have Ayushman cards should also be done at a rapid pace.



All districts should do advance planning – Union Minister Shri Tomar



Union Minister for Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the work done by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and his team for prevention of corona infection in Madhya Pradesh is praiseworthy. In terms of infection in the country, the infection was also high in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has done remarkable work to curb the infection and make better arrangements to control the situation.



Minister Shri Tomar said that our fight is not over yet. Along with ending Corona completely, we also have to be alert for the future. For this, all the districts should prepare their strategy through advance planning and also implement it. Through the Central Government, all possible support is being provided to the state. The state government has also achieved success in controlling corona infection in all districts with the cooperation of the Crisis Management Committees and the public. In rural areas also, the work of breaking the chain of infection is being done by conducting door-to-door survey through the Kill Corona-3 campaign. We will get rid of this epidemic with the cooperation of the people along with all the people connected with public service.



There should be planning for present as well as future – Rajya Sabha MP Shri Scindia



Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is a matter of pleasure that Madhya Pradesh has controlled the corona infection. We need to make a strong plan for the present as well as the future. At present, efforts are being made to effectively control the disease of black fungus.



Crisis Management Committees of all districts gave important suggestions



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed in detail the arrangements being made for the prevention and treatment of corona infection in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. District collectors gave information about the arrangements being made in their respective districts through presentations. Along with this, the members of the Crisis Management Committees constituted in all the districts also presented their important suggestions to the Chief Minister.



MP Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar spoke about the expansion of health facilities in Gwalior as well as the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff.



Divisional Commissioner Shri Ashish Saxena gave detailed information about the arrangements being made for the Covid infection and treatment in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. Along with this, Collector Gwalior Shri Kaushalendra Vikram Singh gave detailed information about the arrangements made in Gwalior through presentation.

