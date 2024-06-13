Today Is A Historic Day In Odisha As BJP Is Forming Its First-Ever Government In The State: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today is a historic day in Odisha as BJP is forming its first-ever government in the state. Mr Modi today attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar. In a social media post, Mr Modi congratulated Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as Chief Minister and to Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as well as Pravati Parida on taking oath as Deputy CMs.Prime Minister said, with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, he is confident that this team will usher in record development in Odisha and improve the lives of countless people.