PM Narendra Modi To Embark On Visit To Italy Today To Participate In G7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Apulia, Italy today to participate in the G7 Summit tomorrow. Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India has been invited as an outreach country.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. He said the visit will also be an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South.

Akashvani correspondent reports, the G7 Group was established as a platform for economic and financial cooperation in response to the 1973 energy crisis. It comprises of United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Britain.

This will be India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth consecutive participation in the Summit.

The three-day G7 Summit is beginning today (13.6.24). The Prime Minister will participate in the Outreach Session tomorrow (14.6.24). At this Session, the focus would be on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of G7 countries. Mr Modi will hold bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The two Prime Ministers last met during the COP 28 Summit in Abu Dhabi last year.