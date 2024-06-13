All the four entry gates of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri opened for devotees; CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits Temple

Puri: All the four entry gates of Puri Shri Jagannath Temple have been opened for devotees as per the Cabinet decision. CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits Jagannath Temple in Puri today morning.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida offer prayers at lord Jagannath temple in Puri where all four gates are to be opened for devotees.. Puri MP Sambit Patra, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and other ministers and leaders of the party are also present.