To give boost to Technical Textiles and ensure availability of skilled manpower, Centre develops guidelines for new Degree Courses in Technical Textiles for engineering institutes

New Delhi : The Ministry of Textiles has developed guidelines for introduction of new degree courses in Technical Textile in engineering colleges. The Ministry intends to provide financial assistance up to Rs. 15 Cr to the educational institutes meeting the eligibility criteria as per guidelines. These guidelines shall be released soon and applications from educational institutes will be invited.

The intervention is part of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM). Along with development of a new Degree Course, updation of the existing conventional degree courses with new papers of Technical Textiles, establishment of laboratory infrastructure involving upgrading of existing infrastructure, setting-up of New Laboratory Equipment facilities, and Training of trainers and faculty members across different application areas of Technical Textiles are also included in the guidelines.

Technical textiles have contributed immensely in productivity improvement, public safety, cost reduction and durability of infrastructure projects, environment protection and improvements in living standards of citizens in the developed countries. India has nearly 6% of world market size of 250 billion USD. Penetration level of technical textiles is low in India at 5-10 % as against 30-70% in advanced countries. The mission aims at improving penetration level of technical textiles in the country.

One of the major factors affecting the growth of technical textiles in the country is the lack of quality manpower, specially educated and trained engineers and professionals, and highly skilled workmen both for manufacturing and application areas of technical textiles. Therefore, in order to become a world leader and pioneer in the field of technical textiles in the next decade, India has to lay focused emphasis on creating an effective knowledge and world-class skill ecosystem.