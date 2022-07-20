NALCO Employed 633 Out of 635 People Of Odisha as Rehabilitation for Their Displacement for NALCO Projects

New Delhi : The problems of the people of Odisha who have been displaced by the projects of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) are being periodically reviewed by the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committees (RPDAC) constituted by Government of Odisha. In Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL), compensation against acquisition of land, trees/ crops and structures is assessed as per Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act, 2013) and being paid to the villagers after vesting of land with MCL under The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act 1957 (CBA (A&D) Act, 1957).

A total number of 635 persons were displaced by project activities in NALCO. Out of which, 600 persons were displaced in Damanjodi, Koraput District and 35 persons were displaced at Angul District. Out of 600 Land displaced persons (LDP) at Damanjodi, 599 LDPs/ their nominees were employed in NALCO. Regarding balance one case, decision is awaited from District Authority due to non-finalization of the nominee because of their family dispute. Out of 35 LDPs at Angul, 34 LDPs/their nominees were employed at NALCO while one LDP had preferred for one-time cash assistant in lieu of employment. In MCL about 16,297 persons have been identified to be displaced, out of which 11,837 have already been provided resettlement benefits. But till date out of 11,837 families, only 8,248 families have shifted from their respective villages. Out of 11,837 families, 3,455 families have been provided with resettlement plot at Resettlement and Rehabilitation site and 8,382 families have been provided with Cash in lieu of plot till date. Resettlement benefits for balance families are under process. The resettlement benefits are provided as per Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Policy of Government of Odisha.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in LokSabha today.