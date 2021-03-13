Time to envision what we want to achieve in 25 years, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today inaugurated a photo-exhibition at National Media Center in New Delhi. The exhibition, set up by Bureau of Outreach &Communication is part of a massive awareness campaign by Ministry of I&B to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing media on the occasion the Minister said this was an important moment for the country to reflect on how far we have come since independence as well as envision what we want to achieve in next twenty five years. This is the core belief that informs these exhibitions. The Minister added that freedom for the country came at a great cost, and this exhibition seeks to narrate the story behind those sacrifices. Shri Javadekar congratulated BOC for setting up the exhibitions.

Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that the National Committee headed by Union Minister of Home Affairs has tasked each Ministry to work towards educating people on the efforts of the people who contributed to the freedom struggle. The Secretary said a digital version of these exhibitions is in the making and is expected to be unveiled before 15th August.

Shri Prakash Javadekar also virtually inaugurated photo-exhibitions at six other places viz

Samba District, Jammu and Kashmir Bengaluru, Karnataka Pune, Maharashtra Bhubaneswar, Odisha Moirang District, Bishnupur, Manipur Patna, Bihar

The Exhibition at Samba, Jammu is organised at Brigadier Rajender Singh Pura Bagoona, which is the birthplace ofBrigadier Rajender Singh, also known as ‘Saviour of Kashmir’ who single-handedly faced off againstPakistan backed tribesmen during an attack in October, 1947 in Kashmir and laid down his life in the conflict. Brigadier Rajender Singh and his men successfully delayed the forward movement of Pakistani tribal raiders towards Srinagar until the Indian Army arrived.On 30 December 1949, he became independent India’s first recipient of the MahaVir Chakra.

The Regional Outreach Bureau, Bengaluruorganised the exhibition at KendriyaSadana, Kormangala, Bengaluru.In Bengaluru there are many places associated with the freedom struggle movement like National High School Ground, Gandhi Bhavana, Bannappa Park, Freedom Park and Yeswantpura railway station. The exhibition has sought to highlight contributions of local freedom fighters along with national freedom fighters.

The exhibition at Pune was organised at The Aga Khan Palace which is a majestic building, closely linked to the Indian freedom movement as it served as a prison for Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi, his secretary Mahadev Desai and Sarojini Naidu. Mahatma Gandhi and the others were interned in the palace for twenty one months from 9 August 1942 to 6 May 1944, following the launch of Quit India Movement. Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died during their captivity period in the palace and their Samadhis are located there. Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi have their memorials located in the same complex, near Mula River.

Regional Outreach Bureau, Bhubaneswar is organizing exhibition from 12th to 16th March in Khorda district. The district is historically significant as a number of freedom fighters were born in this district. During these five days, exhibitions, seminars, cultural programs and other competitions will be organised. Panels highlighting significant contribution of freedom fighters from Odisha have also been displayed.

Moirang occupies a unique place in the history of India’s freedom struggle and holding the photo exhibition here as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is very significant. It was in Moirang that the flag of the INA was first unfurled on April 14,1944.

The virtual inauguration of the 5-Day Photo Exhibition on Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav at INA Memorial Auditorium at Moirang in Bishnupur District of Manipur was attended by Dr. RK Ranjan Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), senior officials of State Art and Culture Department and District Administration of Bishnupur. The main features of the exhibition showcase major landmarks of India’s struggle for independence, viz, Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience, Quit India Movement etc. with focus on Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other leaders of the movement who made sacrifices for our country. Cultural programmes like theme songs on nationalism, indigenous drum dances, dances of India and martial arts performed by the staff and empanelled artists of Regional Outreach Bureau, quiz and extempore speech competition of students are the main attractions of the programme.

The Exhibition at Patna has been organised at Anugrah Narayan College. The college is named after Anugrah Narayan Singh who was a leading freedom fighter and played an important role during Gandhiji’s Champaran satyagraha. The Exhibition, highlights important freedom fighters of Bihar. Rare footage of freedom fighters is being screened on LED TV and a cultural program is being organized.

Through images the exhibitions of BOC have made an effort to capture some of the unforgettable moments from our freedom struggle as well as the people who participated in it. These exhibitions will showcase the sacrifices and struggles of various freedom icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,Smt. Sarojini Naidu, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai and revolutionaries like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil and many more.