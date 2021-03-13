Ashwini Hospital hosted Ashwini Swasthya Sammailani

Bhubaneswar: Ashwini Hospital, the super-specialty tertiary care hospital of Cuttack, hosted Ashwini Swasthya Sammailani- a health conclave to mark its completion of 15 years in the healthcare field.

The conclave dedicated to insightful discussions on ‘Covid Resurgence and Vaccination’ was inaugurated by Shri Pradipta Mohapatra, Addl. Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha. Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, congratulated Ashwini Hospital and extended his warm greeting to all the participants in an opening video message.

Moderated by Ms. Diksha Tiwari, the panelists of the first round- Resurgence of Covid comprised of Dr. Niranjan Mishra (Director Public Health, Odisha), Dr. Jayant Panda (Professor and Head of Medicine SCB Medical College, Cuttack), Dr. Sampat Dash (Pulmonologist, Chief Medical Officer Covid, Ashwini Hospital), Shri Manoranjan Mishra (Editor, Kanak New). The panelists discussed the potential second spike of covid and how the administration and healthcare sectors should react if the number goes up.

The panelists of the second round- Covid Vaccination in India comprised of Dr. Bijay Kumar Panigrahi (Director Family Welfare, Odisha), Dr. Sanghamitra Pati (Director RMRC, Bhubaneswar), Shri Rajaram Satpathy, Ex- Bureau Head, ToI, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Samir Sahu (Chief Intensivist, AMRI Hospital) and Dr. E. Venkata Rao (Professor of Community Medicine, IMS and Sum Hospital). The panelists discussed the vaccination status of Odisha, the plan to go forward, the pros and cons of the two different vaccines available today, with the role of media in supporting the vaccination drive.

The conclave was a congregation of eminent experts from the field of public administration, chief medical officer for COVID-19 hospitals, research, medicine, and media presenting electrifying deliberation on the theme.

The Founder and Managing Director of Ashwini Hospital Group gave a message on the importance of having a dedicated lung center given the rise of respiratory illnesses and announced the opening of Ashwini Lung Institute, the State’s first dedicated advanced lung center.

‘Covid Samman’ award conferred on covid warriors within Ashwini Hospitals and from the State and District Administrations who worked relentlessly during the pandemic. The awardees are Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Prof CBK Mohanty (DMET), Prof Umakanta Satpathy (State Nodal Officer), Shri Bijay Kumar Mohapatra (DHS), Shri Manas Ranjan Samal, Subrat Kumar Parida, Swapna Rani Jena (Nursing Superintendent), Shri Deepak Kumar Sahu (DPM), Dr. Satyabrata Mohapatra (CMC Health Officer), Dr. Umesh Ray, Shri Ambar Kar (Vigilance Office OMC), Sujit Dash Choudhury, Sushanta Sahoo (Clinical Assistant, Aditya Ashwini Bhubaneswar); and five Ashwini Hospital Doctors, Dr. Sampat Dash, Dr. Manas Nayak, Dr. Satya Ranjan Mohanty, Dr. Jhulan Kumar Jena, and Dr. Soumyaraj Ghosh.

The conclave concluded with the valedictory message by Sj. Soumyaranjan Patnaik, MLA and Editor, Sambad. The medical fraternity, media personnel, state functionaries dealing with covid management in the cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar attended the event.

