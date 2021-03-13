CM Naveen Patnaik said that State Government will execute Odisha Cancer Care Programme over next five years

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that State Government will execute Odisha Cancer Care Programme over next five years in a bid to take the State’s healthcare infrastructure to the next level. The initiative will cost around ₹ 577 crore and provide high quality cancer care across the State, he added.

Chief Minister said that State Government has announced to waive off hostel fees for students residing in government-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnics from April to December 2020. It will benefit 17,012 inmates by waiving off fees amounting to ₹5.1Cr, he added.

Chief Minister conveyed best wishes and greetings to Ramachandra Nayak and Chandrasekhar Hota as they have been nominated to get prestigious Bal Sahitya Award and Youth Award instituted by Kendra Sahitya Academy. Their achievement is a matter of pride for Odisha, he added.

Chief Minister commended the efforts of environmentalist Bijay Kumar Kabi and local villagers in Kendrapara’s Badakot village who have created 25 acres of mangrove forest in 12 years. This initiative will inspire others for afforestation and protect environment, he added.

Chief Minister said that the works of Puspita Sahu, ANM, in charge of Maa’ Gruha, Balandapada, Kandhamala District for safe motherhood of pregnant women is an example for others. Hon’ble Chief Minister commended her effort in discharging duties with dedication and reaching out to the pregnant women with the Government benefits.