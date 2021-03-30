Three design sketches offer a first glimpse of the new ŠKODA KODIAQ

New Delhi: Three design sketches give an initial impression of the new ŠKODA KODIAQ. The large seven seater marked the commencement of the Czech manufacturer’s successful SUV campaign the world over. The new facelifted offering features aesthetical and technological enhancements. The new ŠKODA KODIAQ will be celebrating its global premiere on 13 April and will make way to the domestic market later this year.

The first design sketch showcases the striking front of the new facelifted ŠKODA KODIAQ: In addition to a redesigned bonnet, the look is characterised by a more upright, hexagonal ŠKODA grille featuring impressive double slats. The headlights, which are slimmer than in the predecessor, combine with the fog lights, positioned below, to create a new four-eyed face. Another noticeable new feature is the redesigned front apron, with a wider central air intake framed by L-shaped elements on either side and an aluminium insert.

The second sketch is a close-up of the redesigned front headlights. It clearly depicts the two LED modules, arranged one on top of the other, creating a characteristic light signature. The third sketch shows that the sharply drawn taillights now also have a more slimmed-down look, mirroring their counterparts at the front. They feature the brand’s signature crystalline structures and form a flatter version of the classic ŠKODA C-shape design.

Over 600,000 units of the flagship ŠKODA SUV have been produced and is offered in 60 markets around the globe. The world premiere of the new ŠKODA KODIAQ will take place on 13 April.