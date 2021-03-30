AYUSH Ministry in collaboration with Vinoba Seva Pratishthan organizes ‘Ayurveda Parav’ in Bhubaneswar from 26thto 28thMarch 2021

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote Ayurveda as the mainstream treatment for the prevalent lifestyle related diseases, Vinoba SevaPratisthan (VSP), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, has successfully organized a 3-days “Ayurveda Parav in Bhubaneswar from 26thto 28thMarch 2021”.

The 3-days event was inaugurated by Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mohapatra, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha along with Shri Naba Kishore Das, Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha and Shri Trilochan Majhi, Director of AYUSH, Govt. of Odisha and was attended by with other dignitaries.

This unique initiative aims to not only ensure greater acceptance of Ayurveda among the masses but also to popularize Ayurveda as the mainline of treatment for the current lifestyle diseases. The Ministry of AYUSH provided full-fledged support to this programme.

During this Parv, nearly 25 research papers were presented by experts and researchers. The initiative generated tremendous response as thousands of patients turned up and showed their trust towards Ayurveda medication. They did get their diagnosis and consequent medicine.

The event emphasised the need of promotion of Ayurveda in the current situation. Covid-19 pandemic has affected the global population and has become a serious challenge for the countries.

The valedictory ceremony of this successfulevent was graced by hon’ble speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr. Surya Narayan Patroin the presence of manyeminent guests.