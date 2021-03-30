22 Routes Inaugurated Under UDAN in 3 Days; 6 Routes Operationalised in North East

New Delhi: In a constant endeavour to connect the unconnected regions, 22 new routes have been operationalised in the last 3 days under the UDAN scheme out of which 6 new routes have been operationalised in North-East India. First direct flight from Shillong (Meghalaya) to Agartala (Tripura) under the UDAN scheme was flagged off today after the successful commencement of the flight operations on Shillong (Meghalaya)- Silchar (Assam) route yesterday. Senior officials and other important stakeholders of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) were present. The operationalisation of these routes aligns with the objectives of UDAN scheme to strengthen the aerial network of the country, create affordable, yet economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes. Till date, 57 unserved and underserved airports (including 5 heliports + 2 water aerodrome) with 347 routes have been operationalised under UDAN across the length and breadth of India.

On 28th March 2021, 18 new routes were flagged off under the UDAN scheme. The routes that commenced operations were Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) which is a state supported UDAN route, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) to Bangalore (Karnataka), Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), from Agra (Uttar Pradesh) to Bangalore (Karnataka) & Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) & Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). In addition to these routes, new flight connectivity was established from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Dimapur (Nagaland).

The Indigo airlines was awarded the Shillong-Agartala, Shillong – Silchar, Kurnool – Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Chennai routes under the UDAN 4 bidding process last year. In addition to these, Agra to Bangalore and Agra to Bhopal route under UDAN 3, Prayagraj to Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj to Bhopal route under UDAN 2, and Dibrugarh to Dimapur were awarded under UDAN 3 bidding process. Alliance Air was awarded the Lucknow – Gorakhpur route under the UDAN 3 bidding process.