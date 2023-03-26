Three Day International Conference on “Pravasi Odia Sahitya” concluded at Central University of Odisha

The three-day International Conference on “Pravasi Odia Literature” started on 23.03.2023 and was concluded on 25 March 2023 at the Sunabeda campus of the Central University of Odisha organized by the Department of Odia Language and Literature. The valedictory programme was presided by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi. Jagannath culturist Shri Prasad Harichandan attended the conference as the Chief Speaker. Stating that the subject is relevant, he opined that the life of the nation can be developed only through the improvement of the language and culture of the migrants. In this context, he proposed seven-point programmes such as reservation of space for migrants in magazines, provision of awards, the inclusion of migrant literature in textbooks, the establishment of e-schools for migrant children, partnerships with non-resident Odia organizations, organizing Pravasi Odia conferences, collecting Pothis (old manuscripts) from neighbouring countries, etc. Along with students, research scholars, and faculty members Prof. N.C. Panda, the Dean, of the School of Languages was present on the occasion.

President of Odia Sahitya Akademi and poet Hrishikesh Mallik, storyteller Kripasagar Sahu, Professor Santosh Tripathi, playwright Subodh Patnaik, satirist Laxmikant Tripathi, translator Bijay Kumar Pradhan, critic Khirod Kumar Behera were present in the morning session. Jayshree Nanda from England, Sunanda Mishra from Canada, Lambodar Hota from Kenya, Bibhuti Bhusan Mohapatra from Toronto and Monika Das from Delhi participated in the discussion.