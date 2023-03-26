Virat Kohli flagged off the first edition of one8 Run

Bengaluru: Bengaluru sprung to life early on a Sunday morning as over 8000+ people took part in the 1st edition of the one8 Run. Indian Ace Cricketer – Virat Kohli flagged off the run with the aim to promote fitness in the city.

Participants in the run on Sunday included enthusiastic citizens and professional athletes. Shivam Yadav 0:59:55 for men and Aradhana 1:11:23 for women were the winners in the 18km category. While Vaishnavi Naveen finished the first 10 km in 00:39:28 for woman and Vaibhav Patil 0:32:38 for men.

To motivate all the runners before the start of the run, Virat Kohli said, “Namaskara Bengaluru. Thank you so much for turning out huge numbers. I couldn’t believe the excitement and anticipation when I arrived at the venue. The one8 Run will be organized every year, and we will put in the effort to do it pan India to create more awareness about healthy living and fitness. Running is a discipline that can be done with encouragement from your friends or partners. He signed off by saying, “Enjoy Maadi.”