“National Seminar on the Future of Accounting in Increasingly Complex Business Environment” held at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: A National on “The Future of Accounting in Increasingly Complex Business Environment” inaugurated in the Department of Commerce, Utkal University in collaboration with Indian Accounting Association today, under the leadership of, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sabita Acharya.

CA Shridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO Limited shared his valuable speech on the topic. Explained; what is Simple and Complex Accounting? Since 1000 years “Accounting Profession” has been a value added profession and again it will continue another 1000 years. But the challenge in this digital era is the technological revolution and how to protect the businesses from the technological/cyber/crime/errors. Be it Block Chain, BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Cloud Computing are developed on Artificial Intelligence and it is may be the future of Accounting; but do not allow AI to be more intelligent than you, because it is manmade and operated. Knowledge is most important not AI; you must have an appetite of learning; he urged. He also focused on the virtual decision making by learning this age which is led for growth in businesses.

Apart from that Prof. Ranjan Kumar Bal, Vice Chancellor, ASMB University and President of IAA, Bhubaneswar Branch has shared his last four decades rich expertise on the accounting field. “We have to navigate the complexities of the future of accounting as the change is the constant in recent time. While Prof. Ashis Kumar Sana, a faculty from the department of Commerce, University of Calcutta throw his views on this topic.

On the other hand a research cell on commerce is inaugurated by CMD, NALCO Sri Patra. A total of 86 research papers are presented by researchers from academics, industries and professional bodies like CA, CMA, C. S. in two technical sessions.

Prof. Sabita Acharya VC of Utkal University was the chief guest in the valedictory session and emphasized on inter disciplinary research and to devise a course based on the changing business environment.

Prof Prabodh Kumar Hota, Head of the department, also director to the seminar welcomed and introduced the guests, while Dr. Rabindra Kumar Swain, Organizing Secretary briefed about the Seminar to the audience present at Prof. S K Dash Memorial Hall. Chandrika Prasad Dash extended the vote of thanks.