The spectacular accomplishment of the Alumni of Mother’s Public School in UPSC Examination

Bhubaneswar: Another proud and elated moment for the entire Mother’s Public School fraternity. The spectacular accomplishment of our Alumni Pranita Das, Soumya Ranjan Dash and Ayushi Pradhan in UPSC Civil Service examinations 2022 has added another jewel in the crowning glory of the School. Pranita Dash has secured All India Rank of 42 in UPSC Civil Service Exam, where as Soumya Ranjan Dash secured All India Rank of 136, followed by Ayushi Pradhan who secured All India Rank of 334.

Pranita Dash did her +2 from Mother’s Public School in the year 2015 and secured 95.2% in the CBSE Board Exam. She did her BS, Economics from St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. After that she joined Queen Mary University, London for her M.Sc programme in Economics in the year 2018-2019. She is currently pursuing her MPhil in Economics at University of Cambridge, UK.

Soumya Ranjan Dash did his +2 from Mother’s Public School in the year 2017 and secured 96.6% in CBSE Board Exam. He was the school topper for the year 2016-2017. He was also a KVPY rank holder. His All India Rank was 340. He did his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. After that he is working as a Software Development Engineer in Adobe Systems.

Ayushi Pradhan did her +2 from Mother’s Public School in the year 2015 and secured 93% in CBSE Board Exam. She did her B.Tech from CET College in Computer Science. After that she worked as Software Developer in TEKsystems for 1 year.

Principal and the entire Mother’s Public School family compliment and convey their best wishes for their future endeavour.