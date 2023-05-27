JNPA celebrates 34 years of excellence and achievement

Navi Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s biggest state-run container port by volumes handled, will complete 34 years of operations on 26th May amidst the euphoria created by a recent World Bank report that put it amongst a galaxy of global ports turning around box ships quickly.

JNPort has emerged as an epitome of excellence, revolutionizing the maritime landscape with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction over 34 years. JNPA has risen to become one of the most advanced and sought-after ports in the region, handling significant volumes of cargo and serving as a crucial gateway for international trade.

The port located at Nhava Sheva near Mumbai, was originally designed to decongest the decades old Mumbai port nearby and sitting in the heart of India’s financial capital.

The rise of Jawaharlal Nehru Port, one of the two youngest major ports, has been nothing but spectacular. It handles more than half of India’s container volumes shipped by sea. The world’s top three container terminal operators – PSA International, D P World and A P M Terminals – runs facilities at the port, a feature that none of the other Indian ports can boast of. Along with the calling of the world’s top container shipping lines at the port to load and unload the steel boxes carrying varied cargo.