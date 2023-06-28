The Sleep Company Enters Eastern India Market with Launch of First Phygital Store in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to cater to the surging offline demand from customers in eastern India, The Sleep Company, Asia’s first and only provider of the Smart GRID technology for peaceful sleep, has launched its very first store in Bhubaneswar. This latest phygital store marks the company’s 31st store in the country and solidifies its vision of opening 100+ stores across India by the end of this year. The store’s inauguration was graced by the presence of renowned Orthopedics & Sports Surgeon, Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, who possesses more than 13 years of extensive expertise in orthopedics, ligament, joint preservation, and sports medicine.

Bhubaneswar is a rapidly emerging hub of socio-economic development in Eastern India with a flourishing IT industry and a growing trend of apartment living. However, it still remains a heavily offline-driven market. Recognising this trend, The Sleep Company’s new 1200 sq. ft. store offers customers an immersive SmartGRID experience. Consumers can now witness first-hand the unique ergonomic design, and comfort of the brand’s products ranging from mattresses and pillows to sleep accessories and SmartGRID chairs. This inauguration of the brand’s first store in eastern India, represents the rapid progress towards their vision of being the leading provider of comfort-tech solutions in the region.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company, expressed her excitement for the launch of the Bhubaneswar store, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to meeting the growing offline demand in the region. She stated,“We are thrilled to introduce the SmartGRID experience to the fast-growing city of Bhubaneswar, which will serve as our gateway into eastern India. This phygital store exemplifies our dedication to establishing meaningful connections with customers, enabling them to personally experience our innovative sleep solutions and make well-informed decisions regarding their sleep health. Moreover, it brings us closer to our mission of providing comfortable sleep solutions and enhancing the overall sleep experience. With India ranking as the second most sleep-deprived country globally, we are determined to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals across India, and the eastern region holds significant importance for us.”

“As an orthopedic surgeon, the most common complaint a patient presents with is lower backache and the reason is due to the harmful consequences of sedentary lifestyles and poor posture on people’s overall health. Patients often inquire about how to sleep peacefully without compromising their spine, which indicates that there is a requirement for high-quality, innovative orthopedic products that effectively address these issues.

“Thus, I greatly appreciate new-age brands like The Sleep Company that prioritize the development of science-based solutions to enhance sleep quality and promote general well-being. Recently, I had the opportunity to experience The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID products at the store unveiling in Bhubaneswar. These products, by focusing on innovative technologies and ergonomic designs, have the potential to contribute to a positive shift in sleep habits and ultimately foster better overall health for people throughout the country. I wish them all the best in their endeavors”, explained Prof. Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics& Sports Surgeon, Sports Science India during the store’s unveiling event.

With the successful opening of 30+ stores in the past year, The Sleep Company continues to assert its position as a disruptive force in the industry. As one of the youngest D2C brands to master the omnichannel model, their motto of being “customer-obsessed” has propelled them to new heights. Moving forward, The Sleep Company remains dedicated to its growth trajectory, fueled by innovative product launches and a determined expansion of their global presence. You can visit the store at Unit No 3, Plot No 501, Narula Market, Kharvela Nagar, Janpath, Bhubaneswar 751001.