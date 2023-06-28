“Statistics Day” To be celebrated on 29th June, 2023

In recognition of the notable contributions made by Professor (late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning, Government of India has designated 29th June every year, coinciding with his birth anniversary, as “Statistics Day” in the category of Special Days to be celebrated at the national level. The objective of this Day is to create public awareness, especially in the younger generation for drawing inspiration from Professor (late) Mahalanobis about the role and importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation.



This year, the main event of Statistics Day, 2023 is being organized at Scope Convention Centre, Scope Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Planning and Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Prof. Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC); Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, MoSPI; and other dignitaries are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Moreover, senior officers of Central Ministries/Departments will also participate in the event and representatives of States/Union Territories and the International Organisations are likely to participate.



Every year, Statistics Day is celebrated with a theme of contemporary national importance. The theme of Statistics Day, 2023 is “Alignment of State Indicator Framework with National Indicator Framework for Monitoring Sustainable Development Goals”.



During the technical session of the event, officers of the Ministry will make a brief presentation on the theme, followed by addresses by experts.



The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2023’ for Post Graduate Students organized by MoSPI will also be felicitated during the event.



