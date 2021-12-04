New Delhi: The Sanctuary Nature Foundation, sponsored by DSP Mutual Fund, co-sponsored by Godrej Industries and Morningstar India and supported by the Wildlife Conservation Trust, Carbon Copy and IndusInd Bank presented the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2021 as an online virtual ceremony that was streamed live on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook to a global audience.

Instituted in the year 2000, the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards recognise individuals working for the protection of wildlife and natural habitats in India. In their 21st year, the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards have become more relevant than ever before because across the world the realisation has dawned that the economies and the existence of humans is dependent on our ability to protect Earth’s threatened biosphere.

This year, the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Awards and the Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards were held together on the same night. The event was hosted by Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.

THE SANCTUARY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2021

The heartwrenching visual of a Gangetic river dolphin with a fishing gill net hanging from its beak, the phenomenal natural history moment of a common toad gatecrashing a pair of mating purple frogs, and the panic-stricken moment when a bike crashed into a leopard, these were the images that caught the eyes of our jury this year as they chose the winners of the Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.

The Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards were instituted two decades ago to recognise and honour those who bring wild nature into our lives, through images that have changed human thoughts, ambitions and even national policies.

The jury for this year’s Awards included Bittu Sahgal, Founder-Editor, Sanctuary Asia; Steve Winter, renowned National Geographic Conservation Photographer; Dr. Anish Andheria, President, Wildlife Conservation Trust; Nayan Khanolkar, Field Biologist and Conservation Photographer; Meena Subramanian, Nature and Conservation Artist; Rita Banerji, Environmental Documentary Filmmaker and Founder–Director, Green Hub; Dr. Parvish Pandya, Director, Science and Conservation, Sanctuary Asia; Lakshmy Raman, Executive Editor, Sanctuary Asia and Cara Tejpal, Head, Conservation Initiatives, Sanctuary Asia