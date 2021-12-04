Odisha: 85 births recorded amid cyclone Jawad’s in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: As the Jagatsinghpur district administration battled cyclone Jawad and full swung for preventive preparations on Saturday, as many as 168 pregnant women were shifted to safe places across the district, from the 85 women were born children on Saturday recorded as 43 male and 42 female babies.

According to official sources informed that as part of priority shifting pregnant women to a safe places and cyclone shelters during cyclone Jawad, a block-level drive had been undertaken for two days and successfully identified the pregnant women in different locations through hospitals and Anganwadi workers.

Many women who happened to be in the last leg of their pregnancy were moved to cyclone shelters and hospitals, 165 women figure in the list of evacuees.

Two medical teams comprising doctors, nurses, health staff were deployed to keep watch on the women equipped with medical assistance and medicines.

Sharing experiences an Anganwadi worker attached in Erasama block informed that many pregnant women were initially reluctant to move cyclone shelters later agreed to go there. One such expectant was given December 10 as her delivery date, it took a lot of persuasions to shift her to the shelter surprisingly the woman gave birth to a boy on Saturday evening six days ahead of schedule now the woman and baby were well under the medical supervision of Erasama hospital, she added without naming.

A handful of women gave birth in the multipurpose shelter homes and CHCs and district headquarters hospital here during the cyclone, civilians have praised civil administration initiative.

