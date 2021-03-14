The next big disruption within the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women entrepreneurs: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog yesterday said that women-owned businesses & enterprises are playing a very prominent role in society. “I firmly believe that the next big disruption within the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women entrepreneurs with the digital platform being the biggest enabler,” he added.

Addressing the ‘Game Changers- Women Start-up Awards 2021’ organised by FICCI FLO, Mr Kant said that the share of women entrepreneurs in the Indian start-up ecosystem is rising and expanding. “Women are the backbone of any economy” he stated. Praising the unique platform, he said the Game Changer Awards is a unique and innovative platform and it also provides a financial impetus to economic growth and leads to the creation of jobs.

“With this award ceremony, I am happy to release the Whitepaper on Women Entrepreneurship in India by FLO Mumbai along with SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. The research undertaken by FICCI FLO helps in working on the policies which would benefit the society at large,” added Mr Kant.

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore said, “One of the critical segments which would make a substantial impact on Fintech’s profitability is the Women’s market in financial services, today it represents the World’s largest & fastest growing market. Focusing on the women’s market is not charity, it is an opportunity that can be worth billions & could go up to trillion dollars of revenue.”

Ms Jahnabi Phookan, President, FICCI FLO said, “The Indian Start-up scenario is a buzzword in today’s world & they are beginning to contribute to the growth of our Indian economy. Women entrepreneurs can thrive economic growth in the Start-up scenario but for that, they need to be enabled to realize their rights.”

Ms Maloo Natrajan, Chairperson FLO Mumbai said, “The Women entrepreneurs of today are chartering unknown territories fearlessly & are proceeding with great enthusiasm to change the world around them. They are proceeding with great enthusiasm to change the world around them &make a difference with their ideas.”

Ms Kanika Kishore Dewani, CEO – Mintree Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd was the Winner of the first FLO Game Changer Award 2021 followed by Ms Swati Pandey, Co-founder & CEO, Arboreal Bio innovations as the 1st Runner-up and Ms Sonam Sodha, MD & Co-founder of Himalayan Hemp Industries Pvt Ltd the 2nd Runner-up of the FICCI FLO Game Changer Awards 2021. The ‘Game Changers’ is a pan India competition for women-led startups, that offers women entrepreneurs a chance to get their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs by pitching and making a conclusive case to them.

The other eminent panelists included Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint MD Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ms Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CEO, Biocon, Ms Kirthiga Reddy, Investment Partner, Soft Bank, Ms Anita Dongre, Founder, House of Dongre, Ms Kiran Gera, Past President, FICCI FLO, Ms Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO, Commission India Pvt. Ltd and Ms Meghna Ghai, President, Whistling Woods.

The Nominated Award recipients included Ms Lizzie Chapman is the CEO & Co-Founder of ZestMoney – ‘Startup of the Decade Award’; Ms Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder Eduauraa Technologies – ‘Youngest Startup of the year Award’; Ms Tanushree Nagori, Co-Founder of Doubtnut was felicitated for the exceptional work in education sector; Ms Meghna Saraogi, Co-founder & CEO of StyleDotMe Fashion; Ms Smriti Tomar, Founder & CEO of Stack Finance was recognized for her path-breaking work within the Fintech Industry; Ms Shriya Khanna, Founder & CEO of MyKhaana in Food Industry; Ms Neha Motwani, Founder & CEO of Fitternity.com in Healthcare; Ms Naina Parekh, Co-founder of the EUME World for Retail industry and Ms Anu Prasad, Founder & CEO of ILSS for her outstanding contribution towards Social Sector.