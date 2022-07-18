The Love Anthem of 2022 Kesariya from Brahmāstra Part One : Shiva is out!

Presenting the much awaited song of the year ‘’ frommagnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva.

The power couple Ranbir & Alia will make you fall in love amidst the stunning visuals in the track!

Hindi Link: https://bit.ly/ KesariyaVideo

The love anthem of the year is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the soulful song has been sung by Arijit Singh in Hindi.

Along with Hindi, the viral track has also been launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.