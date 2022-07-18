India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200 Cr (2,00,04,61,095) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,63,34,227 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.79 Cr (3,79,98,722) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,336 2nd Dose 1,00,79,797 Precaution Dose 60,24,487 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,577 2nd Dose 1,76,52,344 Precaution Dose 1,14,69,971 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,79,98,722 2nd Dose 2,62,25,897 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,08,48,302 2nd Dose 5,01,31,500 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,99,360 2nd Dose 50,59,28,479 Precaution Dose 64,24,565 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,69,720 2nd Dose 19,45,74,456 Precaution Dose 46,43,182 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,61,591 2nd Dose 12,15,80,188 Precaution Dose 2,82,10,621 Precaution Dose 5,67,72,826 Total 2,00,04,61,095

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,44,264. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 16,069 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,97,510.

16,935 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,61,470 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.96 Cr (86,96,87,102) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 6.48% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.58%.