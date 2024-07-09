The Leela Palace Bengaluru is pleased to announce the completion of extensive refurbishments. Recently awarded the EDGE advanced certification, a green building certification system that emphasizes resource efficiency, the property now boasts its newly renovated rooms, additional suite category, and a stunning palatial MICE venue, The Maharaja Ballroom. These upgrades set new standards for opulence and excellence, seamlessly blending modernity with historical charm.

The newly renovated rooms and suites at The Leela Palace Bengaluru represent a noteworthy milestone, epitomizing modern luxury tailored to the needs of discerning travelers. These rooms feature ergonomically designed lighting systems and plug points strategically placed for convenience, effortlessly accommodating the tech-savvy lifestyle with switches and USB charging points on both sides of the bed. Rich, artisanal hand-tufted carpets in captivating hues of red and gold, complemented by restored Italian marble floors, contribute to an opulent ambiance. Additionally, wooden flooring adds a touch of warmth to the space.

To meet the growing demand from long-stay guests, The Leela Palace Bengaluru introduces the Terrace Suites, offering a lavish sanctuary spanning 900 square feet amidst the vibrant city. These suites redefine luxury with a kitchenette equipped with a microwave, induction cooktop, and a 137-liter refrigerator, providing the comforts of home. Guests can enjoy panoramic views from expansive balconies overlooking lush greenery, providing moments of serenity. The Terrace Suites embody the pinnacle of opulent living, promising an unforgettable experience for discerning individuals in search of unparalleled comfort and sophistication.

The Leela Palace Bengaluru unveils The Maharaja Ballroom, a venue exuding grandeur and elegance. This majestic venue sprawls across 11,000 sq. ft., bedecked with intricate antique brass embellishments, luxurious Italian marble, dazzling crystal chandeliers, and plush carpets, presenting an indulgent setting for both indoor and outdoor events. Crafted by skilled artisans from Chennai, the driveway entrance welcomes guests with lush greenery and a serene waterfall. Inside, the opulence is further accentuated by a resplendent 9-feet crystal chandelier gracing the Maharaja Lounge, emanating a gentle luminosity that echoes the venue’s grandeur. Every corner is adorned with meticulous bone inlay work and exquisite lotus motifs adorning the glass doors, paying homage to local heritage and craftsmanship.

On this occasion, Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President – South India, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, expressed, “The Leela Palace Bengaluru takes immense pride in ushering a new era of luxury and sophistication with the culmination of transformative renovation, introducing Terrace Suites, renovated rooms and the brand-new palatial Maharaja Ballroom, our new MICE venue. We are steadfast in our commitment of bringing to life true Indian luxury for all our guests and living up to their expectations from The Leela as one of the world’s best brands.”

The Maharaja Ballroom boasts the Lotus Courtyard, an embodiment of The Leela’s essence, offers an expansive sanctuary adorned with lush tropical flora, enveloping guests in a serene ambiance. Meanwhile, tantalizing aromas waft from the show kitchen, where award-winning chefs orchestrate culinary masterpieces, enhancing the dining experience with offerings from renowned restaurants and bars. The Maharaja Ballroom transcends every occasion with its opulent furnishings, state-of-the-art amenities, and unparalleled attention to detail. It promises an unforgettable affair steeped in luxury and sophistication.

Continuing its tradition, the property steadfastly upholds its commitment to delivering renowned personalized service, ensuring that every guest is enveloped in an atmosphere of supreme satisfaction. The Leela Palace Bengaluru extends a warm invitation to guests to indulge in a captivating world of unrivaled luxury and endure the elegance as it unveils these exquisitely crafted and newly designed spaces.