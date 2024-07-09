NTPC Bongaigaon’s GEM Initiative Inspires Through Fire Safety and Security Demonstration

NTPC Bongaigaon’s Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) initiative continues to inspire and educate, with a recent visit to the CISF Fire Wing offering the young participants a profound learning experience in fire safety, security measures, and the responsible handling of arms and ammunition.

The event was spearheaded by Shri M.S. Kandari, Assistant Commandant of CISF Fire Wing, who provided the GEM girls with a comprehensive demonstration on fire precautions, safety protocols, and the use of various safety equipment. This interactive session was designed to equip the girls with vital knowledge that could be crucial in both domestic and industrial settings.

Joining the session were Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, and other office bearers of the club. Their presence underscored the community’s commitment to supporting the holistic development of the GEM girls.

Shri M.S. Kandari, Asst. Commandant, CISF Fire Wing, stated, “Empowering these young girls with knowledge about fire safety and security measures is essential. It not only equips them with practical skills but also instills a sense of confidence and preparedness.”

The CISF team walked the GEM girls through various scenarios involving fire incidents, demonstrating how to effectively use a fire extinguisher and other safety tools. The session was designed to be interactive, with the girls actively participating and practicing the safety measures demonstrated.

Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, expressed her enthusiasm, “This initiative is about more than just safety; it’s about empowering these girls to take charge of their own security and well-being.”

The session also included an introduction to arms and ammunition, highlighting the importance of handling these tools with care and responsibility. The GEM girls were given an overview of various firearms used by the CISF for security purposes, with a focus on safety protocols and the significance of these weapons in maintaining public safety.

Smt. Vani Reddy, Senior Member of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, added, “Understanding safety measures, whether for fire incidents or security, is crucial for these girls. It’s about building a foundation of knowledge that will serve them throughout their lives, she added .”

The day concluded with a group photo and heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the GEM girls to the CISF Fire Wing team and the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, marking the event as a memorable and impactful experience in their journey of empowerment.