“The last 9 years witnessed futuristic reforms which have improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about various reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among the youth.


“The last 9 years witnessed futuristic reforms which have not only improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but also encouraged a spirit of enterprise among our youth. We will keep working in this direction to boost growth and innovation.
#9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness”


