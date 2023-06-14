Hyderabad to host G20 Agriculture Ministerial meeting from June 15 to 17

Agriculture Working Group (AWG) will be in Hyderabad for its Ministerial Meeting. The three-day event, starting from 15-17 June 2023, will be attended by more than 200 delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries and International Organizations. The event will be graced by the Agriculture Ministers from various countries and the Director Generals from International Organizations.







Day one will commence with the inauguration of a grand exhibition by Hon’ble Minister of State, MoA&FW, Shri Kailash Choudhary. The exhibition will showcase the achievements of India in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The inauguration will be followed by Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM). In the second half there will be two side events titled, “Managing Agribusiness for Profit, People and Planet” and “Connecting the Digitally Disconnected: Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies in Agriculture” with participation from top Indian agriculture-based companies and start-ups and central and state government agencies involved in promotion of agri-business companies.







Second day of the meeting will begin with the Hon’ble Union Agriculture Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, welcoming the Ministers and other Heads of the Delegation participating in the G20 meeting. The Ministerial engagements on the day will include discussions on “Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition” and High-level Ministerial Discussion on women-led agriculture, sustainable biodiversity, and climate solutions, in three parallel sessions.







The third day of the Ministers’ meeting will conclude with the adoption of the outcomes of the Agriculture Working Group, G20, Indian Presidency. The delegation will then proceed for a technical excursion to ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad.



