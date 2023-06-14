Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are a game changer for the leather sector: Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has hailed the Quality Control Orders for the leather industry as a game changer for the sector. While interacting with the representatives from the Indian Footwear Industry today in New Delhi, the Minister said that the QCOs will establish the brand of India and enhance the value of Indian products. The Industry leaders from various Leather sector associations welcomed the Quality Control Orders (QCOs), saying that they will work towards adoption of QCOs.



Shri Goyal discussed the implementation of QCOs on 24 footwear products from 1st July 2023 with the stakeholders and deliberated upon ways to effectively implement the QCOs. The Minister emphasized that the QCOs will be implemented in letter and spirit with effect from 1st July 2023 for the 24 products.



However, for 5 standards which have been revised recently, the manufacturers making the products as per these revised specifications will be given an additional time of 6 months to comply with the QCOs with effect from 1st January 2024. Further, the QCOs shall come into effect for small scale industries from 1st January 2024 and for micro scale industries from 1st July 2024.



Shri Piyush Goyal appealed to the Indian industry to work with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to formulate standards for products which are presently not covered under these standards, so that these can also be brought under QCOs after 6 months of the notification of these standards.



The Minister announced that BIS will reduce the Testing Charges for the footwear products under the QCOs by 80 percent for the Certified Start-ups and micro industrial units.



Shri Goyal also made an important announcement that from next Monday i.e. 19th June, 2023, BIS will dedicate one hour on every working day for interaction through video conference facility. Director General, BIS, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari was asked to give wide publicity to this arrangement and ensure that queries or complaints are duly registered and promptly responded to.



The Minister appealed to the Indian industry to effectively implement these Quality Control Orders and manufacture and supply good quality footwear as prescribed in Indian Standards to consumers. He emphasized that quality and consumers play an important role in driving economic growth of the country. He urged all stakeholders to work together towards strengthening the quality ecosystem in the country and meeting consumer needs.



Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary (DPIIT) were also present in the meeting.



