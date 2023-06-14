Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises use of sustainable material in 40.2 km stretch on NH-334B

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has commended the prioritization of the utilization of sustainable materials such as plastic waste and fly ash, resulting in both cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness in 40.2 km stretch on NH-334B. The stretch commences from Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and concludes at Rohna, Haryana.



Replying to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Narendra Modi tweeted :



“A perfect blend of sustainable development and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost economic growth.”







