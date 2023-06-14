NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises use of sustainable material in 40.2 km stretch on NH-334B

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has commended the prioritization of the utilization of sustainable materials such as plastic waste and fly ash, resulting in both cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness in 40.2 km stretch on NH-334B. The stretch commences from Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and concludes at Rohna, Haryana.

Replying to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Narendra Modi tweeted :

“A perfect blend of sustainable development and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost economic growth.”



Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.