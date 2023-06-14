Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails those who donated blood on Raktdaan Amrit Mohotsav

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauded the blood doners and blood donation drive on the World Blood Doner Day.



Ministry of Health had informed that spreading the message of “Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often”, World Blood Donor Day was celebrated today across the nation with great enthusiasm.

As a part of ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mohotsav, various blood donation camps were organized felicitating blood donors.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“I commend all the blood donors. Their act of kindness leads to countless lives being saved. It also reaffirms India’s ethos of service and compassion.”







