Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the initiative of the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on the organization of the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar.



The Prime Minister called the games a huge beginning and acknowledged the role of the tribal players in bringing laurels for the country.



The Prime Minister replied to a tweet by the Amrit Mahotsav:



“हमारे खेल जगत में एक बड़ी शुरुआत! वैश्विक स्पर्धाओं में भारत को पहचान दिलाने में जनजातीय खिलाड़ियों की बड़ी भूमिका रही है। ऐसे प्रयासों से देश को इस समुदाय से नए-नए टैलेंट मिलेंगे।”







