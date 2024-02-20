The 2nd Evening Of 12th “Samarpan” Showcased Music Of The Soul From Bengal And Sham-E-Sufi

Bhubaneswar : The 2nd evening of 12th Annual Festival of Sufiana and Devotional Music “SAMARPAN” organised by Bhubaneswar Music Circle supported by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha showcased music of the soul from Bengal and Sham e Sufi by the renowned artistes.

The programme was started on music of the soul from Bengal by Smt. Tulika Mondal. Bengali Baul is a folk music to enlighten restlessly among the people. The singers who move from place to place to bring the message of universal love through this music. Tulika Mondol and her husband Gangadhar Mondal presented Bengali folk songs which were appreciated by the art lovers. They were accompanied by Shri Asit Kar on Harmonium, Shri Bibhas Adhikari on Dhol and Shri Sridam Sarkar on Dotara.

Evening last presentation was Sham-e-Sufi by Shri Jalaj Srivastava & Group. He presented a bouquet of writings by the Sufi Masters of yore like Amir Khushro, Rumi and Bulleh Shas, etc. His command over rendition of classical, semi classical, light music, ghazal as well as sufi music made him a versatile vocalist. He was accompanied by Shri Narendra Kumar Mohapatra on Keyboard, Shri Madan Mohan Tripathy on Tabla, Shri Rabi Narayan Barik on Dholak, Shri Priya Ranjan Mohanty on Octopad and Shri Bibhu Prasad Tripathy on Harmonium. The programme was highly appreciated by the audiences who were deeply engrossed till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Shri Sanjeev Chandra Hota, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Odisha; Shri Siddhant Das, Chairman, Central Empowered Committee (CEC), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India; Shri Aurobinda Behera, President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle and Shri Khirod Kumar Patnaik, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Music Circle. The programme was compared by Dr. Adyasa Das. This Samrapan music programme was live telecasted in Bhubaneswar Music Circle YouTube channel.