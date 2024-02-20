Renault India and BLS E-Services sign MoU to Boost Mobility in Rural India

New Delhi : Renault India, the European car brand in India and BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance the availability and accessibility of Renault’s new 2024 range of Kwid, Triber and Kiger – in rural India.

This partnership aims to boost the reach and accessibility of new 2024 range, stimulating product experience among consumers in rural market. Through this collaboration, Renault India will leverage BLS E-Services’ widespread network of approx.100,000 touchpoints, B2C, CSPs, and VLEs, along with 1,016 digital stores, to drive awareness and facilitate sales of Renault cars in rural and semi-urban regions across the country. Customers opting for BLS E-Services to book cars will enjoy seamless car booking experience, Finance options and access to hassle-free test drive facilities.

On this occasion, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said: “Rural India holds great potential for us, and through our collaboration with BLS E-Services, we aspire to deepen our presence in these markets by introducing our made-in-India, made for the world cars that are designed to cater the unique preferences of our customers. Leveraging the digital and on-site strengths of BLS, we have the assurance of presenting Renault’s automotive technology to newer and diverse customer segments.”

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “By forging this alliance with Renault India, we are sculpting a dynamic landscape of progress. Through an extensive distribution network, we are unleashing the prowess of Kwid, Triber, and Kiger across the tapestry rural landscape. This collaboration transcends transportation; it’s a transformative journey, delivering Renault’s automotive brilliance directly to the heart of rural India. Brace for the resonance of innovation echoing through every corner as we redefine the very fabric of mobility.”

This partnership with Renault India is in harmony with BLS’s vision to work as a catalyst for rural economic growth, reinforcing Renault’s dedication to the Indian market. BLS E-Services will actively promote awareness and empower rural consumers to access a variety of goods and services transparently through its platforms.