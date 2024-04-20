Tenth PG Convocation of XIM University held successfully

Bhubaneswar: With a reputation for providing excellent education and cultivating responsible future leaders, XIM University celebrated the graduation of yet another cohort of students on 20th April 2024 at the grandeur auditorium in the new campus. These graduates are poised to carry forward the university’s legacy of excellence in teaching, research, and leadership development. Graduation day serves as a poignant milestone marking the transition from one phase of life to another. For graduates, it’s a moment of reflection on the knowledge gained, the skills honed, and the values imbibed during their time at XIM University. The number of students receiving degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate programmes are 06 and 643 respectively.

Shri. R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd., was the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker for the day. He quoted that “Humility and Empathy make good leaders.”

He also mentioned that it is important to Surround oneself with good people for a fulfilling life. Three pertinent principles hold the true essence of life: Good Thoughts, Good Words and Good Deeds. During the 10th Convocation, XIM University conferred an Honorary Doctoral Degree upon Shri. R. Mukundan.

Among the eminent dignitaries’ present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. A few of the elite Board Members also graced occasion.

Prof. B. S Misra, Dean – Xavier Institute of Management welcomed all the students, parents, dignitaries, and guests.

Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor – XIM University, in his report elaborated the achievements of the University in the past year. He expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards the state government for their continuous support and guidance. Their involvement contributes significantly to the success and growth of XIM University in nurturing future global leaders for tomorrow.

The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with Medals for Academic Excellence by the Chief Guest. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar.