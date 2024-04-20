Nepal: 352 climbers obtain permits to ascend Mount Everest this season

Kathmandu: A total of 352 climbers have obtained permission to climb Mount Everest this year. According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), the group includes 65 women and 287 men from 33 climbing teams. To date, climbers from 55 countries have registered to ascend the world’s highest peak.

Rakesh Gurung, director of the adventure tourism and mountaineering branch at the DoT, noted that climbers are enthusiastically arriving to scale Mount Everest. He anticipates that the number will exceed 400 this year.

Last year saw a record number of 478 climbers obtain permits. So far, Rs 564.4 million has been collected from permits for climbing various mountains, including Mount Everest.