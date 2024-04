Severe heatwave conditions are affecting isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal until Monday, with ongoing heatwave conditions in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Additionally, warm nights are anticipated in Odisha and East Uttar Pradesh today. Rainfall is forecasted for Uttarakhand, with thunderstorms expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and rainfall, along with snowfall, predicted in Northeast India until Wednesday.