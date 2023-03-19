Tennis: Indian Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia have won the Indian Wells doubles title in California, United States.

The unseeded team of Bopanna and Ebden defeated top seeded pair of Dutch player Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski from Great Britain 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Yesterday, Bopanna and his partner Ebden beat Americans Jack Sock and John Isner 7-6, 7-6 to reach the Summit clash.